Manchester United are not currently competing with Arsenal for the transfer of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are focusing on Ajax star Antony and PSV ace Cody Gakpo to strengthen in that position, leaving Arsenal in the clear to pursue Neto.

However, Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, suggests the Gunners are unlikely to step up their interest in the Portugal international until they’ve sorted out Nicolas Pepe’s loan move to Nice.

Arsenal have had a busy summer, bringing in big names like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, so it perhaps makes sense that they now need to focus on offloading some players to balance the books.

There is an interest from Arsenal in Neto, but it seems it will have to wait, while Romano adds that Man Utd are not in the running at the moment, despite rumours to the contrary.

“Arsenal are still focused on Nicolas Pepe’s loan move to Nice, then they will try to discuss for Pedro Neto,” Romano said.

“There’s been speculation that Neto has been offered to Manchester United, but my understanding is that they are completely focused on Antony and Cody Gakpo.”

Neto looks a top talent who could improve a lot of the big six clubs, or other top teams around Europe.

Still, United fans will be happy if their club can bring in Antony or Gakpo, who also look ideal to strengthen their attack after some disappointing form from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the last year or so.