PSV manager breaks silence on Cody Gakpo’s future amid Manchester United interest

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken out about Cody Gakpo’s future amid interest from Manchester United.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV this summer. The Dutch forward has had an impressive few years at PSV, but a step up could be on the cards, with Manchester United showing particular interest.

According to ED.NL, Gakpo has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but the two clubs are yet to finalise any deal.

Now, PSV manager and former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy has spoken out on the future of Gakpo.

“I think I am very relaxed about the situation. There have been rumours about him since the beginning of the season almost eight weeks ago. And we have not seen Cody changing his behaviour up to now,” said Gakpo, as relayed by Metro.

The main thing for Van Nistelrooy is that Gakpo remains professional throughout the whole transfer window. If he refuses to play or train then the Dutch manager will have an issue, but Gakpo appears to be carrying on with his football in an ideal manner.

“There’s no if or what ifs. He’s a PSV player until further notice,” added Van Nistelrooy.

The PSV manager didn’t mention any specific link to Manchester United, or whether discussions were ongoing between the two clubs, but this information is often above the manager at clubs like PSV, and dealt with by the Director of Football.