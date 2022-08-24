Tottenham emerge as surprise contenders to sign Chelsea star

Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Ajax, Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in England. The Morrocan winger has failed to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side, starting just 14 league games last season.

A move away from England is probably best for his development, as he’s shown he may not suit the style of the English game, but a rival Premier League club are now showing an interest in the 29-year-old.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Tottenham are considering making a move to sign Ziyech this summer. Antonio Conte wants to bring another new attacker in, and is set to discuss a move for Ziyech next week.

Despite Ziyech being surplus to requirements at Chelsea, it may be difficult for Tottenham to convince them to sell to their London rivals.

Ziyech stands little chance of breaking into the starting eleven at Chelsea and playing regularly, but selling to a league rival wouldn’t be a smart move, and a move back to his former club Ajax seems more likely as it stands.