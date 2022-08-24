Tottenham manager Antonio Conte still retains an interest in Wolves star Adama Traore after failing with a bid in January – despite bringing Djed Spence, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic to the club this summer.

Tottenham were reportedly ready to sign Traore in the winter transfer window, and bid £15m for his services which fell below Wolves’ valuation.

Bruno Lage’s men had hoped for a fee of around £20m for his signature, and with Tottenham failing to stump up the money, Barcelona swooped in to sign him on a loan deal.

He failed to impress Blaugrana chiefs to make a permanent move for him, meaning he is back in the ranks at Molineux once again.

And that could see him move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium once again under Conte, who sees him as a versatile, cut-price option according to the Daily Express.

The publication details the fact that Traore is set to move for free at the end of the season and Tottenham could take advantage of Wolves’ situation.

However, with the club having sold Morgan Gibbs-White last week in a club-record deal, there is no immediate pressure to get rid of the pacy winger just yet.

Daniel James has also been linked with a move to North London this week, although it is yet to be determined who Conte wishes to sign just yet.

