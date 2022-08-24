Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to sign Serge Aurier on a free transfer following his release from Villarreal at the end of the season – offering the Ivorian a second bite of the Premier League after his stint at Spurs came to an abrupt end at the start of last season.

Aurier joined Tottenham in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain for £23m, and he sporadically impressed under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho despite failing to start over Kieran Trippier – before falling behind Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty in the pecking order.

That led to the termination of his contract, and he subsequently signed for Villarreal – but injuries plagued his time under Unai Emery however, and he once again is looking for a new club.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Steve Cooper’s men have bit the bullet and look poised to complete a deal for him.

Injury to Omar Richards has seen them look for more signings and Aurier has been selected due to there being no transfer fee involved.

He will compete with Harry Toffolo and Neco Williams for the full-back roles, adding a sense of experience and leadership amongst the 19 signings Forest have made in what can only be described as an insane overhaul this season.

A bid for Willy Boly was rejected and Japhet Tanganga prefers a move to AC Milan to follow in Fikayo Tomori’s footsteps.

