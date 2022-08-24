Leeds United are in action tonight in the EFL Cup and face Barnsley at Elland Road in the second round of the competition.

Jesse Marsch’s side are flying high after hammering Chelsea 3-0 at the weekend and will be looking to follow that up by going through tonight.

The Leeds boss has made a number of changes for tonight’s tie and one of which, sees new summer signing Luis Sinisterra come into the first 11.

The Colombian justified his selection after he opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike, which can be seen below.