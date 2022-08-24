Video: Newcastle’s Trippier assists Wood for thunderous header

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are in action in the EFL Cup tonight against League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The Premier League club made several changes for tonight’s tie after an epic clash with Manchester City at the weekend. The Magpies went behind after 21 minutes and a shock looked on but Eddie Howe’s side have turned it around since.

Jamaal Lascelles equalised for Newcastle just before halftime and Chris Wood has now made it 2-1 with a bullet header after a lovely corner from Kieran Trippier.

