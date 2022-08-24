Reports have suggested that Marseille could make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer. The Portuguese star could only make the bench during their recent victory over Liverpool, adding more fuel to the rumours he could be out the door in the coming days.

Now, reports from France have claimed that Marseille could make a move for Ronaldo, as seen in the video below.

If Ronaldo wants a move away from Manchester United, he’s running out of options and he’s running out of time, so a move to Marseille shouldn’t be ruled out if the French club can make it happen.