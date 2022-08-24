West Ham looking to sign Chelsea star but face competition from Premier League clubs

West Ham are looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher but will face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed some of the best football he’s produced in his short career so far.

Since returning to Chelsea following the expiration of his loan, Gallagher has had a role to play at Chelsea, but if Thomas Tuchel decides to bring in new midfielders, he could be on his way out.

Now, according to The Sun, West Ham have entered the race to sign Gallagher this summer, but will face competition from Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Gallagher is in a similar position to Armando Broja at Chelsea, where due to a lack of options currently, Tuchel may refuse to sanction a sale, but in the long-term, they may not find themselves playing regularly, once injured players return and new signings are secured.

So, the likes of Gallagher may have to be patient, but with plenty of clubs including West Ham, Newcastle and Palace showing an interest, they should have no issues finding a new club if Chelsea decide to part ways in the near future.