Club Brugge star Hans Vanaken has been told that he faces a relegation dogfight should he complete a dream move to West Ham over the coming week.

The Belgian, who turned 30 on Wednesday, has shone in his home country with over 300 league appearances in the top flight resulting in 100 league goals from attacking midfield.

With 21 caps for The Red Devils, he has battled it out with Kevin de Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Moussa Dembele for the creative spots under Roberto Martinez and a move would represent strong business from David Moyes’ men.

But Brugge legend Gert Verheyen has warned the maestro that he should think twice about a move with the Hammers’ poor start to the season potentially meaning a treacherous road ahead – especially with Europa Conference League football to contend with.

“The situation is clear. He is eager to leave and I understand that; after all those titles, after the Champions League and after being on the bus to Charleroi ten times,” said Verheyen via Extra Time.

“The problem for Hans is that the value a club is still willing to pay for someone of that age is less than the value he has for Club Brugge.

“Ipswich then wanted to pay 3 million euros (for me), which was a lot of money at the time. If West Ham really want Hans Vanaken, they will have to dig deeper into their pockets.”

Vanaken would reportedly cost a fee of around £17m, according to reports.

