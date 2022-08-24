West Ham United are reportedly making progress on a potential transfer swoop for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has been the subject of a €40million bid from West Ham, according to The Athletic, with talks now progressing as they seek to also wrap up personal terms with the player.

Paqueta was linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer by Media Foot, but it now seems he’s advancing on a move to the Hammers instead, in what would surely go down as one of the most exciting deals outside of the big six this summer.

Arsenal fans would surely have welcomed the potential signing of Paqueta to bolster their midfield, and it will be intriguing to see what kind of impact he can make at the London Stadium instead.

Paqueta has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 and looks like he’ll be an exciting addition to Premier League football as a whole, though he previously flopped as a youngster at AC Milan.

Perhaps bigger clubs weren’t yet ready to take a gamble on him again, but West Ham fans won’t care as they work on a major marquee signing.