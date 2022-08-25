24-year-old Newcastle United man on verge of leaving the club

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis is wanted by Ligue 1 side Nice.

That’s according to recent reports in the European media, which claim the former Norwich City defender ‘fits the profile’ of the kind of full-back the French side want to sign.

Lewis, 24, has been on the Magpies’ books since the summer of 2020.

Although starting off as a regular first-team player for former manager Steve Bruce, the 24-year-old has struggled to convince Eddie Howe of the same.

Resigned to nothing more than a bit-part role under the English boss, Lewis’ time in the northeast appears to be coming to an end.

Since joining from the Canaries two years ago, Lewis, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 33 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to one goal in the process.