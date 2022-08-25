Leeds United have not quite gone full Nottingham Forest this transfer window, but they have been one of the larger shakers and movers. It seems they have one last big move in them too.

According to SkySports, via MOTLeeds, Leeds are keen on bringing Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan to the club. The 26-year-old moved to Wolves last summer on loan and cost them £15m to make that deal permanent. One of the key stumbling blocks is likely to be his price tag.

It is said that Wolves want a further £10m, taking the price to £25m, on top of what they paid earlier this summer. However the South Korean international is seemingly keen to make the move, which might increase the chances of a deal being struck.

In particular, Jesse Marsch is one of the attractions. Hee-Chan and Marsch worked together twice at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg previously and the pair want to reunite again. Although Hee-Chan scored just five times last season, it is clear from the amount of minutes he is given and his goal record that his impact goes far beyond just putting the ball in the net.