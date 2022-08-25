Arsenal confirm departure of one-time record singing to Ligue 1

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Nicolas Pepe from the club after to three years in English football. The Ivorian international set the Gunners back a remarkable £72m. He will spend the coming season on loan at OGC Nice.

There will be no buy option in place for Nice, but it feels very much like the end of the line for Pepe at Arsenal, who has struggled to find his best form in London.

Wishing you all the best on loan, Nico ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 25, 2022

Pepe made 112 appearances over his three years, scoring 27 goals and assisting on 21 occasions. Those figures have contributed to a gradual loss of trust in Pepe as a starting option, which coupled with the rise of Bukayo Saka has led to him being surplus to requirements for Mikel Arteta.

There could be an upside for Arsenal. If Pepe can regain his form in Ligue 1, it might raise his prospective transfer value and perhaps persuade other clubs he is worth taking a risk on.