Blackburn Rovers believe Leeds could make a bid for their star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 23-year-old spent an outstanding season last year at Ewood Park, scoring 22 league goals in 37 appearances.

His good form made him one of the most coveted strikers this summer but he is yet to complete a transfer move from Blackburn.

Leeds are in desperate need for another striker to compete with Patrick Bamford and have the money to pay that kind of fee for the 23-year-old goal-machine.

Diaz has already bagged two times with season, continuing his good form from last season and with his contract expiring next summer, a move is very well on cards before Deadline Day.