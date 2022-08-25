Champions League draw: Premier League sides largely content with group stage

The Champions League draw has been made for the upcoming group stages, which will be completed in record time before the World Cup begins in mid-November. In spite of only two the English sides being seeded first, it appears they have avoided any major threats to top spot.

Group A: Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Erik ten Hag’s former side, now under Alfred Schreuder. How many of their stars they will have remaining is still open to debate. Their trip to Ibrox should be an electric occasion but the strongest opposition look to be Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. They will be looking to challenge for the Scudetto and have rebuilt well after losing many of their veterans.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Spurs will face a number of useful sides in Group D, but have to be considered strong favourites for the group. West Ham became well-acquainted with Eintracht’s talents last season, but Oliver Glasner’s side have an uphill task to replicate those performances. Sporting made it through to the knockout stage last year but were destroyed by Manchester City, while Marseille are returning to the competition after missing out last year.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face the newly-crowned Italian champions, including a reunion with Fikayo Tomori. Milan will be determined to improve from their fourth-place finish from last season but were roundly beaten by Liverpool last season. RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb have proven against Bayern Munich and Spurs in recent years that they are no pushovers, but Tuchel will not be disappointed with his draw.

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

On paper this group looks on the trickier side for Manchester City. Serial European force Sevilla have not started this season well however, looking a shadow of their former selves. Borussia Dortmund are equally something of an unknown quantity at this point in the season too, without Sebastian Haller to lead the line. Copenhagen are unlikely to keep even an obsessive like Pep Guardiola up at night either.