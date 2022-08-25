Chelsea close to securing latest summer signing in straight-cash deal

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, it’s no secret that Chelsea are in need of an attacker before the transfer window closes.

Raheem Sterling has been utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role at times due to a lack of options, but the England international shouldn’t have to play in this position much longer, with Chelsea close to signing Barcelona forward Aubameyang.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who claims the move is very close and will be a straight-cash deal.

Aubameyang’s versatility could make him a useful option for Thomas Tuchel. The Gabonese attacker is able to operate on the left-hand side of the attack, as well as play through the middle.

His goal record speaks for itself, particularly when playing in the Premier League with Arsenal, so he should have no issues adapting back to life in England, especially considering he only left for Spain at the beginning of the year.

The age of Aubameyang may be seen as an issue to some Chelsea fans, but if Armando Broja continues to develop, he can easily replace him in the years to come.