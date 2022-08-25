Chelsea set to make fourth bid for Premier League starlet as deal edges closer

Chelsea transfer chiefs are reportedly set to make a fourth bid for Leicester City starlet Wesley Fofana as they aim to bring one more centre-back to the club following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer.

Fofana has excelled in his time at Leicester since his £27m move from Saint-Etienne back in 2020, and with the Blues losing two of their star defenders earlier window, have earmarked him as a potential target after missing out on Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already lodged three bids for the Frenchman, with the latest submitted offer being confirmed by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers as recently as Tuesday.

But according to the Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to make a FOURTH bid for Fofana with the clock ticking before Thursday’s deadline in a bid to bring in their man.

The report states that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made a bid worth around £70m for his services earlier this week, and is expected to reach Leicester’s demands of £80m in a race against time.

The offer will match what Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire three years ago as the England star moved to Old Trafford for a fee of just under £80m.

Fofana will miss Leicester’s trip to his potential suitors on Saturday after being demoted to under-23 training by Rodgers after missing a session.

“He (Fofana) won’t be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23s squad,” Leicester manager Rodgers said earlier this week.

“I’m not sure [if there will be a fourth bid]. My concentration is with the team, I can’t lose energy thinking about it.

“It will be something done between the clubs, until then I keep working. It’s always about the commitment and when the player is ready to commit to the team. If he’s not in the right frame of mind I must consider the welfare of the player and push on.”

