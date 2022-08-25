Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana has been left out of the Leicester City squad this weekend ahead of a potential move.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and a recent defeat to Leeds, defensive reinforcements could be at the top of the priority list for Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

One player they’ve been heavily linked with is Leicester City defender Fofana, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano below, and the report has confirmed that the French defender won’t be involved in their game this weekend, as he’s currently training with the youth team due to the speculation surrounding his future.

Wesley Fofana will not be included in Leicester squad for Chelsea game. He’s still training with the U23s – he wants to join Chelsea as soon as possible ?? #CFC When will Fofana be selected again? “Once the window closes things will be clearer”, Brendan Rodgers tells @OwynnPA. pic.twitter.com/VoWevNO8W3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Fofana would provide Chelsea with an option not only for now, but for their long-term future. The 21-year-old has already established himself as a Premier League player at such a young age, and is still yet to reach his full potential.

A move doesn’t appear to be imminent, but as he’s training with the U23s, you’d like to think there’s a good chance that he will be leaving Leicester before the transfer window closes.