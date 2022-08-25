Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise Champions League club

The Cristiano Ronaldo rumours are not going away.

The Portuguese superstar, who is understood to be unhappy at Manchester United, continues to face an uncertain future.

Although there is less than one week left in the transfer window, Ronaldo could still force a move away from Old Trafford, especially if the Red Devils, who are in for Ajax’s Antony, do end up adding another forward to their squad.

MORE: Chelsea transfer target left out of weekend squad ahead of potential move

Expected to prioritise playing in the Champions League, a competition United failed to qualify for last season, Ronaldo’s options have so far been few and far between.

However, according to journalist Peter Harding, that could be set to change after Scottish giants Rangers consider making a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.