Although Crystal Palace fans will be hoping and praying that star attacker Wilfried Zaha stays at Selhurst Park this season, there is a small chance that he could move on before the summer transfer window closes in just under a week’s time.

Often linked with moves away, this summer has so far been a fairly quiet one for the former Manchester United winger.

However, with just one year left on his deal, the winger’s future does definitely remain uncertain.

Nevertheless, as unlikely as it is that Zaha will leave the Eagles this week, should the unexpected happen, according to a recent report from journalist Dean Jones, one player Patrick Vieira likes the look of is Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

“I wondered if Arsenal might go for someone like Ismaila Sarr, who’s going to be on the lookout for a move in this last week,” Jones said.

“His Villa transfer hit the bumpers and he’ll be on the lookout to maybe an Everton or a Palace, I guess, if Zaha was to go – maybe they’d look down that path.”

