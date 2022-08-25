Dele Alli completes move to Turkey after just six months at Everton

Everton survived relegation last season but little of it was down to the efforts of Dele Alli. Brought in towards the end of the window in January, Frank Lampard’s gamble has not paid off.

As a result, Alli has been sent out on loan to Besiktas, which was confirmed by the club on Thursday evening. Alli made 13 appearances for Everton but did not score or assists. On average, one of those appearances saw Alli on the pitch for just over 28 minutes.

Everton did not give any further details on the move, but Fabrizio Romano noted that the Black Eagles had an option to buy, initially set at £6m and rising to £8m if it is not activated by January.

Everton could receive the following fees for Dele Alli ??? #EFC ?? £6m if the buy option clause will be triggered before Jan 1; ?? £8m if the buy option clause will be triggered from Jan 1 to June. ?? Of course, up to Besiktas as it’s not a mandatory clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Alli’s career is certainly at a crossroads. Despite having made 37 caps for England, at just 26 years of age Alli must perform in order to stay at the same level. It seems unlikely either Besiktas or another Premier League side will give him an opportunity if he cannot show some signs of his former quality.