Everton boss Frank Lampard left unimpressed by England star despite sanctioning cut-price deal

Everton boss Frank Lampard had reportedly been left unimpressed by Dele Alli’s attitude in training before his move to Besiktas took place this week, according to reports.

Alli joined the Toffees in January in a cut-price deal from Tottenham but failed to fully ingrain himself into a struggling side as they escaped relegation on the penultimate game of the season.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured at the start of the season and Richarlison going the other way in a £50m deal, Alli was billed to be one of the starters heading into the new campaign.

But with his lack of impact resulting in a move to Turkey, The Athletic believe that a move away was due to Lampard being frustrated at his training efforts.

The report states that Lampard signed off the deal for Alli late into the transfer window, shortly after his appointment as Everton boss after being a long-term fan of Alli’s talent.

The Tottenham talent arrived at Goodison Park as a marquee signing due to his status but also as a long-term project, albeit the club knew that it would take time to get him back to his best.

However, by the time April came around and Everton languishing in the bottom three, it was noticed that Alli was not even earning game time at all – despite their relegation form.

Lampard admitted at the time that his training had been exemplary, although he did have to lay out ground rules to what he demanded.

“In the last two weeks, Dele’s training has been spot-on,” Lampard said. “I explain a lot to him in terms of the demands of training and application, and being ready whenever that moment comes.

“I don’t think the story was ever going to be simple with Dele after the last two or three years. Sometimes you have to work and fight through things, and we’re in that process with him.”

That wasn’t the only time he publicly told Alli of what he had expected of him with his talent obviously undeniable; doing the same again before their season opener against Chelsea.

“The first thing Dele needs to do is find consistency in his training and that is something I have spoken about,” Lampard said. “For me, full pelt in training is non-negotiable, and Dele needs — needed — to understand that is important for me and for him.”

But Alli’s move to Turkey has now raised doubts over whether his attitude was still there; and many will question whether he will get back to his best at Besiktas.

