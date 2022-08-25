Everton find rapid Dele Alli solution in £15m-rated Premier League star

Everton are close to signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay in a surprise move, reports suggest – as they aim to improve their attacking contingent following the departure of Dele Alli on loan to Besiktas earlier on Thursday.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ Everton guru Alan Myers, who states that the Toffees are in advanced talks for the Frenchman with a week to go in the transfer market.

Injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the sale of Richarlison has left the Goodison Park club seriously short of firepower, with Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon having to play as makeshifts forwards in recent weeks – even being selected ahead out out-and-out (and out of sorts) striker Salomon Rondon.

That is reflected in the Blues’ results, with just one point from three fixtures leaving them hovering above the drop zone by just one single goal.

Yet the arrival of Maupay could help them find their way out of the mire, and when Calvert-Lewin returns, the Toffees’ chances of survival will be much higher than present day.

Myers goes on to say that there is still work to be done before the transfer is completed, but with just one year left on his contract and Nottingham Forest being linked in a £15m move earlier this month, there is every chance that Maupay will swap the Seagulls for the Toffees over the coming days.

