Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo close to joining Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to leaving Manchester United and returning to Sporting Lisbon.

Since returning to Old Trafford just over 12 months ago, Ronaldo has played a key role for the Red Devils. However, despite bagging a brace on his second debut against Newcastle United last season, things have since turned sour for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Following United’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League, Ronaldo, now very much unsettled, wants out and to be given a chance to compete in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Now, as the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion, although it seemed unlikely that the 37-year-old would secure a move, recent events mean that the situation has turned in the Portugal international’s favour.

Sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that Jorge Mendes has been working tirelessly to bring his star client back to his old club, and an agreement with Manchester United, who are willing to be financially flexible in order to offload their number seven, has recently been reached. The proposed deal, to our understanding, is now very close to being finalised.

? Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon. The club are going to begin presentation preparations from tomorrow. Deal 99% done. Jorge Mendes worked around the clock to find a solution. Sporting squad have been preparing for Ronaldo’s return for weeks. pic.twitter.com/BrFKn5IKjj — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 25, 2022

We are told that Sporting Lisbon’s board have already scheduled a meeting with an external communication company, who specialises in public events, for Friday morning, when the first stages of presentation preparations will commence.

Ronaldo and manager Erik ten Hag have failed to see eye-to-eye since the Dutchman took over from Ralf Rangnick earlier in the summer. Consequently, ten Hag, although publicly supportive of Ronaldo, is eager to bid farewell to him before the transfer window closes.

Sources close to Manchester United have also indicated that the club are now confident their efforts to sign Antony from Ajax will be successful.