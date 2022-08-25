Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of immense speculation this summer, after Manchester United endured one of their most difficult seasons since the Premier League began.

United conceded a record number of goals last season, and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo has spent the majority of his career competing in this competition and flourishes in the big games, so his frustration is completely understandable.

Recently, Ronaldo has been linked with a move to French club Marseille, but Romano has given an update on whether there’s a possibility this deal could happen.

“I want to clarify the Marseille rumours in France. I know their fans are going crazy, but at the moment there is nothing. No meetings, no negotiations. It’s also important to say that the Marseille president is angry and sad with those rumours,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Substack column.

A move to France seems like it’s off the cards for now, but a move away from Manchester United could still happen, with Ronaldo’s agent actively looking to find a solution.

“The situation with Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the same point, between himself and Manchester United, and with his agents. Jorge Mendes is still trying to find the best solution, but it’s not easy to find a club at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo,” added Romano.

Finding a club for Ronaldo is difficult for many reasons. The Portuguese star will undoubtedly want to be playing in the Champions League, and not many will be able to afford his wages, which are likely to be astronomical.

As the transfer window heads towards its finally days, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Ronaldo and his team will be able to find a solution which doesn’t involve him staying at Manchester United.