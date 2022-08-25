Manchester United are yet to submit an offer to sign Ajax winger Antony, but an approach is imminent.

After such a disappointing season, Manchester United chose to strengthen multiple areas of the pitch. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro have all arrived at Old Trafford, but an attacker is yet to come through the door.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that a bid is yet to be submitted for the winger, but he does expect an offer to reach Ajax imminently.

“Although there has been big speculation to the contrary, my understanding is that Manchester United have not submitted the official bid for Antony yet as things stand, but it’s a matter of hours and it will soon be sent to Ajax,” said Romano.

Despite the lack of bid so far, Romano has revealed that Manchester United remain confident they will be able to secure the signing of Antony, as the Brazilian is actively pushing for a move and hasn’t been involved in training.

Antony also missed Ajax’s recent game due to the speculation of him leaving the club, and with a bid imminent, we could be seeing Antony paraded at Old Trafford in the coming days.

“Erik ten Hag really wants the player and I think they could work well together again as they did at Ajax. It’s also important for United to get a left-footed player who can operate from the right, as at the moment they have Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial – all right-footed players who are best on the left,” added Romano.

After working with Antony at Ajax, Ten Hag is fully aware of his capabilities and believes he would be a useful addition to his Manchester United squad.