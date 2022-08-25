Exclusive: Newcastle deal for Alexander Isak is at the final stages but a Chelsea star is also a top target

Newcastle’s deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is at the final stages, but Conor Gallagher is also a top target.

With Callum Wilson suffering from yet another injury, Newcastle may need to recruit another striker during the last few days of the transfer window.

Wilson, when fit, is easily one of the most prolific strikers in the league, but his injury issues will leave Newcastle with just Chris Wood as an attacking option.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to take Real Sociedad striker Isak to Newcastle is in the final stages for a club-record fee of €70m.

“Newcastle United’s deal for Alexander Isak is at the final stages. The final details are now discussed while Isak landed in England last night. He will cost a club-record fee of €70m, with add-ons included plus sell-on clause. It will also be a record sale for Real Sociedad,” said Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Isak could be the ideal signing for Newcastle. A young striker is still developing, but is capable of deputising in Wilson’s absence.

Not only Isak, but Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is also a player Newcastle are interested in, but Thomas Tuchel may look to keep hold of him, after he started in their recent Premier League game.

“Conor Gallagher has always been a top target for Newcastle but any move will depend on Thomas Tuchel, who has had a major role in transfers this summer. I was also recently informed that Gallagher’s preference was to stay at Chelsea, while Everton were interested earlier in the summer,” added Romano.

A loan move may be beneficial for Gallagher, especially if Chelsea are planning on bringing in another midfielder before the window closes.