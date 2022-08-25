Fulham have entered the race to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan deal.

Reguilon has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham after the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon and the recent signing of Ivan Perisic.

The Spaniard stands little chance of breaking into the starting eleven at Tottenham as it stands, so a move away from the club could be the right step in his development.

Now, according to journalist Tom Barclay in the tweet below, Fulham have joined Lazio in the race to sign him on loan.

Understand there is also interest from Fulham for a loan for Sergio Reguilon too — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 25, 2022

Reguilon showed at times last season that he’s a capable Premier League player, but with Tottenham now in the Champions League and looking to push on, reinforcements were necessary.

The Spanish defender may have been a backup to Perisic, but Sessegnon has developed over the last few months and has found himself starting in the Premier League at times this season.

If Fulham can secure Reguilon on loan, it would be a shrewd bit of business, as he’s shown glimpses of ability during his time in England, but is maybe not at the level Tottenham are hoping for.