Lazio interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender

Lazio are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender.

That’s according to a recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims the Rome-based club would like to bring the former Real Madrid full-back to Serie A.

However, reaching an agreement will not be easy. The Spain international is earning a high salary in London and with Lazio not as financially blessed as England’s top teams, it will be hard for the sky blues to offer the full-back the same kind of incentives as Spurs did when they signed him two seasons ago.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil says two Man United players are already raising their game amid Antony transfer rumours

Not only that but Reguilon is said to be in no rush to leave the Lilywhites and is even prepared to wait until the January transfer window for an opportunity to present itself.

Nevertheless though, with this year being a World Cup year, failure to play regularly will probably mean the 25-year-old will not play a major part in Luis Enrique’s squad for Qatar 2022.

Since joining the Lilywhites in 2020, Reguilon, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.