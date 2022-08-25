Leeds set to move for striker who scored at Elland Road as Dan James replacement

Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-Chan is a player that Leeds United have lined up as a potential replacement for Welsh winger Dan James.

Reports earlier this week linked James with a surprise switch to Tottenham Hotspur, but with less than one week left before the transfer window closes, it would be fair to assume that Jesse Marsch would prefer not to lose the Wales international at the last minute.

However, should the Whites end up bidding farewell to the former Manchester United winger, according to recent reports, Hwang Hee-Chan has been identified as the ideal replacement.

Since joining Wolves from RB Leipzig 12 months ago, Hwang, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 35 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.