Liverpool are considering making a move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was recently ruled out with an injury, and with Thiago also on the treatment table, Jurgen Klopp is struggling with a lack of depth in his squad.

The Merseyside club appeared to have finished their summer transfer business some time ago, but after a difficult start to the season, they could be forced to bring in reinforcements.

One man they are reportedly considering making an offer for is Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente, according to Fichajes.

It’s unclear whether Liverpool would make a move for Llorente this summer, as reports did initially suggest that a midfielder wouldn’t be signed until next year, but Klopp’s hand may be forced after their early struggles.

Realistically, if Liverpool want to gain the ground they’ve already lost on Manchester City, then further signings this summer may be necessary.

The likes of Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho have been utilised at times this season, but the pair have a lack of Premier League experience, so Klopp may be looking to bring in some older heads to help with the youngsters’ development.