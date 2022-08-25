Manchester United and Chelsea target’s agent arrives back in Barcelona after being in London

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Frenkie de Jong’s agent has just arrived back in Barcelona after spending some time in London.

Fabrizio Romano has previously claimed that both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown an interest in Barcelona midfielder De Jong at times this summer, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Substack column.

The Dutch midfielder appears happy in Barcelona, but due to their ongoing financial issues, he may be forced to leave the club in order to free up some wages and bring in a significant transfer fee.

Now, according to journalist Gerard Romero, De Jong’s agent Ali Dursun has just arrived back in Barcelona after spending some time in London.

It’s not clear as to why Dursun has been in England, but there’s a chance he may have been discussing a deal to take De Jong to the Premier League.

After Manchester United signed Casemiro, De Jong may have been less of a priority, but after Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Leeds last weekend, Thomas Tuchel may have demanded more reinforcements, and De Jong could be the answer to their issues in midfield.

