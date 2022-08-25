Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly AXED Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad after a two-hour-long crisis meeting due to the club’s poor start to the season – telling players that they must follow his plan or leave the club if they do not wish to comply as a new era dawns yet again at Old Trafford.

That’s according to the Sun, who state that Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire of their removal from the starting XI prior to the 2-1 win against Liverpool.

The Dutchman is supposedly ‘sick’ of the circus that continues to surround Ronaldo and the club following Ronaldo’s plea to “tell-all” in an interview, which had begun to make a mockery of his rebuilding of the Red Devils.

It is now suggested that Ten Hag wants the start to leave the club, with players feeling that his attitude is affecting the spirit of the squad.

After a two-hour meeting, Ten Hag told players that he had the full backing of the board and anybody who wished to cross him risked being removed from the team if they wanted to find their own way out of the north west.

And that could mean Ronaldo, who still has at least one year left on his contract, could find his way out of the club with many clubs being offered his services.

One such club is Sporting Lisbon, who we exclusively revealed are set to wrap up a deal to sign their former star after a 23-year-hiatus from the club.

