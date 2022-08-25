Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Begovic has spent his Everton tenure playing second fiddle to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Often utilised in cup matches, Begovic was brought in as a backup to Pickford and his professionalism and experience make him a useful player to have in the camp.

It often takes a certain character to be willing to play a backup role in football, but Begovic, at his age, appears happy to be used in this role.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Manchester United were interested in signing Begovic to provide competition for David De Gea, but Crook has now claimed that Everton aren’t willing to allow the goalkeeper to leave unless they find an immediate replacement.

Finding a goalkeeper willing to not only play a backup role, but step in and perform when needed is rare, and signing a new goalkeeper wouldn’t be a priority for Everton this summer.

Earlier in the window, they may have been able to find a replacement, but Everton desperately need reinforcements and can’t be focusing their time trying to find another goalkeeper in the coming days.