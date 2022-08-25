Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Depay looks set to leave this summer, as Barcelona have to offload players in order to register some of their new signings.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with Marca (via Sport Witness) reporting that they could make a move for him before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United were set to face competition from Juventus to secure his signature, but according to Di Marzio, the Italian club will prioritise a deal to sign Arkadiusz Milik and are unlikely to pursue Depay.

Depay could be a smart signing for Manchester United.

United could now have a free run at signing Depay, if Barcelona are still forced to sell the Dutch international.

Depay would offer Manchester United a versatile option in attack, having played all across the front three during his career, as well as just behind the striker.

After such a disappointing season last year, especially for the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, bringing in another attacker could be some smart business.