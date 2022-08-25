Manchester United set to make €30m offer for Real Madrid star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The latest Manchester United transfer news comes from Relevo, who claim that the Red Devils are readying a €30m offer for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio. 

After an inconsistent start to the Premier League season, which saw Manchester United beat powerhouses Liverpool, but also suffer a humiliating defeat against Brentford, further reinforcements could be necessary for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Adding a player like Asensio would bring much-needed quality in the final third, an area in which Manchester United have struggled at times not only this season, but last year also.

More Stories / Latest News
24-year-old Newcastle United man on verge of leaving the club
Nottingham Forest close to signing Ivory Coast international
Lazio interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender

Manchester United transfer news: Asensio to Old Trafford?

Asensio was one of the brightest young talents in Europe when he initially broke through at Real Madrid, but a few injuries appear to have halted his progress slightly.

If Erik ten Hag can ignite the potential in Asensio, then it would be a smart signing, especially for just €30m, which is the reported fee Manchester United are willing to offer.

After a deal taking Casemiro to Old Trafford went fairly smoothly, then the two clubs may have a good relationship, but there is the question as to whether Real Madrid would want to lose another midfielder during this current transfer window.

 

More Stories Marco Asensio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.