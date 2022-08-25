Manchester United are submitting a £25m take-it-or-leave-it offer to PSV for Dutch winger Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players this summer, as they look to rebuild their squad after such a difficult season.

One player they are now reportedly considering is PSV winger Gakpo, and according to Football Insider, a £25m bid will be submitted on Thursday.

The report claims that the offer will be non-negotiable, and will be United’s only offer.

Gakpo will offer United a goal threat from out wide, something which they have lacked in recent years. A large proportion of Manchester United’s goal came through Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and ultimately it cost them a place in the Champions League.

£25m would be a bargain for a young talent such as Gakpo, but it remains to be seen whether PSV would be willing to negotiate at this price.

The report also claims that Manchester United are continuing to pursue Antony, alongside Gakpo, so come the end of the transfer window, Erik ten Hag could have his attack transformed.