Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch would sign Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner ‘tomorrow’ if he could, with the Whites aiming to add a ninth player to their ranks this summer.

Having already signed the likes of Brendan Aaronsen, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra in the transfer window so far, manager Marsch is not done there with his business given that he has more money to spend due to the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

As a result, German left-back Wagner has been linked with a move to Elland Road with Forbes touting the former Schalke defender impressing massively in the MLS.

And according to MLS journalist Tom Bogert, the 25-year-old could still move to Leeds with Marsch willing to sign him ‘tomorrow’ if he could.

“Kai Wagner. That’s someone Leeds are interested in and that interest is being driven by Jesse Marsch,” Bogert told Men In Blazers on Wednesday.

“If it was up to him, Kai Wagner would be signed tomorrow. This is one I’ve been making calls about. It feels like for a long time, not just for this summer but also last winter because Kai Wagner always seems to have some interviews every off-season about how he’s ready to go back to Europe.

“And there is interest aplenty. Leeds are interested but as of last night (Tuesday, August 23), there has been no official bid from Leeds United or anybody else for Kai Wagner.”

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision