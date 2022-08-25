According to recent reports, if West Ham United end up securing top target Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, then the club could look to offload one of, or both, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma.

That’s according to The Times, who claims David Moyes has several concerns over both players’ abilities.

Having both joined for a combined fee of around £40m, should the Hammers be able to recoup the same amount, or more, than what they paid, they will almost certainly look to cash in.

Time is running out though. This summer’s transfer window closes in less than a week’s time and with Paqueta still not a done deal, the future continues to remain uncertain for both Lanzini and Benrahma.