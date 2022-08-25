Newcastle and Leeds are set to battle it out to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Batshuayi has failed to nail down a regular place in the Chelsea side since joining the club and has been sent out on loan on multiple occasions in search of first-team football.

Despite losing Romelu Lukaku this summer, Thomas Tuchel has shown no signs of considering Batshuayi as one of his forward options so far this season, so he could be on his way out before the transfer window closes.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both Leeds and Newcastle are interested in signing the Belgian forward this summer.

Batshuayi has shown at times during loan spells away from Chelsea that he has the ability to score goals, but regular game time is needed to help him get into the flow of playing football.

The report claims Chelsea are looking for a sale this summer, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

After multiple temporary moves, Batshuayi could need a permanent transfer away from Chelsea to revive his career.