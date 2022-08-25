Newcastle star with 131 appearances wants to leave SJP

The agents of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are set to hold talks with Manchester United later this week.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports, who claim the Slovakian shot-stopper is eager to join the Red Devils before the summer transfer window closes in just under a week’s time.

United, who recently turned their attention to Dubravka after missing out on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, are rumoured to have offered the 33-year-old a one-year loan deal.

Currently playing second fiddle to new signing Nick Pope, it is easy to understand why Dubravka may want to leave.

However, with the Red Devils likely to continue with number one David De Gea, you do wonder why Dubravka thinks he may get more playing time at Old Trafford.

