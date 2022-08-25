Newcastle told they’ll ‘ruin’ a club if they sign £30m star

Newcastle have been told that they will ruin Watford if they end up plumping for a move for star talent Joao Pedro – with reports claiming that the club are close to securing a £30m switch for his services.

That’s according to former Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster, who has claimed that the plethora of stars leaving the club could have a massively detrimental effect on their promotion hopes due to the amount of talent that has left the club.

Emmanuel Dennis has left for Nottingham Forest, Ismaila Sarr looks set to complete a move to Aston Villa despite Crystal Palace and Leeds’ interest and now Pedro has been linked with a move to Tyneside. Fans of the Hertfordshire club must be despairing; that is a solid spine of their attacking prowess ripped out of the club, albeit with an estimated £75m surplus to work with.

With Alexander Isak set to join the club for a club-record fee of around £60m, fans are uncertain as to whether Pedro will finalise a move to St. James’ Park – but Foster believes that he will go – and it will ruin the Vicarage Road outfit in the process.

“Watford have had a good start to the season. “The worry is the transfers that have been banded around, there is a risk of Sarr being sold. Pedro going to Newcastle. And that’s the problem, at the minute,” Foster told talkSPORT.

“The worry for Watford is that if they do sell these kinds of players, they have had a couple of 0-0’s and scoring goals is going to be their problem.

“This is the problem with having a team like Newcastle that have unlimited funds to splash about. They make bids for absolutely everybody and it ruins teams.

“And it will ruin Watford, it will because it would have turned their heads. It would have turned Joao Pedro’s head. It was turned Sarr’s head for Aston Villa. They will want to get that move and straight back to a Premier League club. Their wages will go up. Established Premier League teams. It’s a genuine problem for the smaller teams when a massive monster of a team with unlimited funds comes knocking.”

