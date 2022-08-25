Nottingham Forest has been the busiest Premier League club during this summer’s transfer window. The newly promoted side have already secured 16 players, and according to recent reports, are close to making their 17th signing.

That’s according to a recent report from Loic Tanzi, who claims the Reds are close to finalising a deal for Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier.

Serge Aurier a trouvé un accord avec Nottingham Forest comme annoncé par Foot Mercato autour d’un contrat de deux ans. Tout devrait être finalisé dans les 48 heures #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 25, 2022

After leaving Villarreal earlier in the summer, Aurier, 29, is currently without a club.

However, set to make a return to the Premier League, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender appears to have been offered an unlikely lifeline.

The 29-year-old is said to have agreed to a two-year deal with confirmation expected within the next 48 hours.

During his four years in England’s top-flight with Spurs, Aurier, who also has 81 senior international caps under his belt, featured in 110 matches, directly contributing to 25 goals along the way.