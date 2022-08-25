Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah has been named as the ‘best of the best’ by West Ham star Jarrod Bowen as the Egyptian continues to steal the show in the Premier League as he embarks on his sixth season on Merseyside.

Despite Liverpool’s incredibly slow start to the Premier League season, Salah still has two goals in three games and remains Liverpool’s biggest threat up front despite the emergences of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Scoring 120 top-flight goals in just 183 games at Anfield, Salah has stamped his mark as the continent’s most sought after right-winger and Reds fans were delighted when he put pen to paper on a long-term contract back in July.

And with his exploits being marvelled for around the world, long-term Liverpool target and star Hammers winger Bowen has claimed that Salah is the one star he looks up to in the Premier League, claiming that he is ‘the best of the best’ after being praised by Klopp himself earlier this year.

“There’s a lot of left footed players all around the world like you said, but in the Premier League I look at Mo Salah and see what he’s done in the past six years or however long he’s been here,” Bowen told HaytersTV.

“The goals that he’s scored and the way that he plays, I’d say he’s the best of the best in that position.

“He’s one that I look at especially because he plays in the league as well.”

Bowen has yet to muster even a shot on target this season as West Ham lie rock bottom of the table with no points to their name – and the former Hull star will be hoping to change that in the coming days.

