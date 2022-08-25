“Pushing hard” – Newcastle United desperate to sign Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are hoping to bring in at least one more player before this summer’s transfer window closes next week.

Ideally, manager Eddie Howe would like to sign two players – Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and, according to the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, 23, impressed while out on loan with Crystal Palace last season and knowing he is in contention to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad later this year, Chelsea now face a decision over the midfielder’s playing time.

MORE: EFL Cup third round draw: Multiple Premier League sides face each other with one epic clash

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano has his say on Callum Hudson Odoi’s future at Chelsea
Exclusive: Newcastle deal for Alexander Isak is at the final stages but a Chelsea star is also a top target
Revealed: West Ham are pushing to sign Lyon star with Arsenal’s stance confirmed

Unlikely to be able to offer the 23-year-old the regular minutes he wants, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the box-to-box midfielder accept another loan move.

However, when it comes to possible options, Gallagher could do a lot worse than Howe’s Magpies. The northeast giants are off to a flying start in this season’s Premier League. Unlucky not to have taken all three points from champions Manchester City last weekend, it is very clear that Howe and his coaching staff are building something very special at St James’ Park, and when it comes to fulfilling his potential, Gallagher could thrive in black and white, even if it is just for one season.

More Stories Conor Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.