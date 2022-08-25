“Pushing hard” – Newcastle United desperate to sign Chelsea midfielder

Newcastle United are hoping to bring in at least one more player before this summer’s transfer window closes next week.

Ideally, manager Eddie Howe would like to sign two players – Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and, according to the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Told #nufc pushing hard for Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after landing Isak from Real Sociedad. I have to be honest I have no idea where this leaves Pedro deal now. Some saying deal remains close, others saying Watford have rejected final bid already this week. We shall see — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 24, 2022

Gallagher, 23, impressed while out on loan with Crystal Palace last season and knowing he is in contention to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad later this year, Chelsea now face a decision over the midfielder’s playing time.

Unlikely to be able to offer the 23-year-old the regular minutes he wants, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the box-to-box midfielder accept another loan move.

However, when it comes to possible options, Gallagher could do a lot worse than Howe’s Magpies. The northeast giants are off to a flying start in this season’s Premier League. Unlucky not to have taken all three points from champions Manchester City last weekend, it is very clear that Howe and his coaching staff are building something very special at St James’ Park, and when it comes to fulfilling his potential, Gallagher could thrive in black and white, even if it is just for one season.