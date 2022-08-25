Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at the club.

Hudson-Odoi has failed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea since coming through the academy. The exciting young winger has shown glimpses of talent and form, but has struggled with consistency, perhaps due to regular injuries.

A temporary move away from Chelsea is likely to be the best solution to continue his development, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he is edging closer to a move to German club Bayer Leverkusen.

“After plenty of uncertainty, it now looks like Callum Hudson-Odoi could be heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, but it’s not done yet. Hudson-Odoi was one of the priority targets for Southampton, but the player turned them down as he prefers a different experience,” said Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside on Substack.

Hudson-Odoi may be looking at the success of Jadon Sancho, who failed to get game time in the Premier League, but flourished in Germany at Borussia Dortmund.

Sometimes a fresh start and a new challenge is what a player needs, so a move to Leverkusen could be a smart one for the Chelsea winger.

Romano has given his verdict on whether he believes a loan or permanent move should be sanctioned by Chelsea.

“In my opinion, I believe Chelsea should try to keep control of CHO’s future as they did for Levi Colwill, who went on loan to Brighton. We’ve seen them lose young players in the past, like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, and more recently Tammy Abraham, and come to regret it,” said Romano.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to experience a loan move, so rather than losing all hope in the winger, allowing him to develop playing regularly could be beneficial to Chelsea in the long run.