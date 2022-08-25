West Ham are pushing to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this year. Arsenal are one of the clubs who have shown an interest in the Lyon midfielder, according to Media Foot, but a move has failed to materialise so far.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that West Ham have submitted an opening bid, but Lyon are yet to accept their initial offer.

“Now negotiations with West Ham are ongoing even though Lyon have not accepted the opening bid. I’m sure West Ham will be pushing in the next few hours because Paqueta is a priority target, but not a done deal yet,” said Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside via Substack.

West Ham have struggled at the beginning of the Premier League season, scoring no goals in their opening three games. It’s no surprise to see the West Ham board actively pursuing Paqueta, a player capable of playing in multiple positions.

Despite links to Arsenal, Romano has confirmed they are yet to submit an official bid.

“Arsenal have never submitted an official bid for Lucas Paqueta, as things stand. As I’ve said previously, Newcastle were interested in January but it was never advanced,” added Romano.

If Arsenal are made aware of Paqueta’s availability, then it wouldn’t be a shock to see the London club try and hijack the deal, but as it stands, it appears to be just West Ham making an official approach.