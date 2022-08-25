Sky Sports: Leeds now ready to sell player who started last night

According to recent reports, Leeds United are open to offloading three players before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

One player on the club’s list to be sold is full-back Cody Drameh.

Oddly, the defender started for Jesse Marsch during Wednesday night’s EFL Cup clash against Barnsley. A game which saw the Whites come away 3-1 winner.

A section on Sky Sports’ website reads: “Leeds are willing to let go the likes of Ian Poveda, Mateusz Bogusz and Cody Drameh before the deadline.”

When it comes to Drameh, ever since joining Leeds United from Fulham’s youth academy back in 2020, the 20-year-old, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 34 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals along the way.

