Sky Sports man confirms playmaker wants West Ham deal done asap

West Ham United’s pursuit of Club Brugge attacking midfielder Hans Vanaken is well known.

The Hammers are looking to add some quality to their attacking line and following interest in both Vanaken, as well as Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, it looks to be just a matter of time before David Moyes signs at least one new high-profile playmaker.

Rumoured to have offered Club Brugge just over £10m for Vanaken, it has recently been reported that the Londoners will need to double their offer in order to be successful, and although it remains unknown if the Hammers will meet the Belgian’s valuation, the player is certainly doing his part to force a move.

Speaking about the potential deal, Sky Sports’Dharmesh Sheth revealed that the 30-year-old midfielder wants to join the Hammers.

“David Moyes actually confirmed that, not only had they made that first bid for Club Brugge midfielder, Hans Vanaken,” Sheth said.

“He actually said that they made ‘an improved bid’ for that player.

“We are still waiting to find out if that bid has been accepted or rejected. We do know that Vanaken wants to come to West Ham United. He turned 30 (on Wednesday) and it kind of feels that this is his last opportunity to get a big move to the Premier League.

“But West Ham United, if they don’t get the deal that they want, then they are prepared to walk away from that deal.”